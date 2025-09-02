SRSO Empowers Women Farmers With Kitchen Gardening Kits
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with the On-Farm Water Management (OFWM) program of the Government of Sindh on Tuesday, has successfully distributed 159 Kitchen Gardening Kits to women farmers across various districts in Sindh.
The kits were distributed among women farmers in 27 talukas of Kot Ghulam Muhammad, 8 talukas of Digri, and 24 talukas of Jhuddo in District Mirpurkhas, as well as 50 kits in taluka Khipro of District Sanghar.
According to SRSO Spokesperson Jamil Ahmed, each kit contains essential tools, vegetable seeds, and inputs to encourage women farmers to engage in sustainable vegetable cultivation at the household level.
He told that the initiative aims to empower women farmers to establish kitchen gardens for producing fresh vegetables to meet their families' nutritional needs, Improve food security and Generate additional income by selling surplus produce
By providing women farmers with the necessary resources and support, the SRSO and OFWM program are working to enhance their capacity to cultivate vegetables sustainably and improve their livelihoods.
He said that the distribution of kitchen gardening kits is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of women farmers and their families, enabling them to access fresh and nutritious food, improve their health, and increase their income.
The successful completion of this initiative is a testament to the strong collaboration between the SRSO and the Government of Sindh's OFWM program, which is working to improve the lives of rural communities in Sindh.
Recent Stories
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NBF hosts literary event “Adbi Rabtay"2 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ dignity, foremost duty of police, says RPO Dera2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Dr. Ibad call for joint efforts to tackle flood aftermath2 minutes ago
-
SRSO empowers women farmers with kitchen gardening kits2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police, HIU arrest wife, accomplice in husband’s murder22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 343,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
MNAs urge urgent national strategy to tackle climate change, flood devastation32 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept provides relief to flood affected areas32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s name to remain alive, eternal: Hanif Abbasi32 minutes ago
-
Fodder distributed at Shadiwal flood relief camp42 minutes ago
-
Youth drowns in Ghumanwala area52 minutes ago
-
Gilani congratulates Nation on grand Celebrations of Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen52 minutes ago