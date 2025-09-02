Open Menu

SRSO Empowers Women Farmers With Kitchen Gardening Kits

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 02:20 PM

SRSO empowers women farmers with kitchen gardening kits

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with the On-Farm Water Management (OFWM) program of the Government of Sindh on Tuesday, has successfully distributed 159 Kitchen Gardening Kits to women farmers across various districts in Sindh.

The kits were distributed among women farmers in 27 talukas of Kot Ghulam Muhammad, 8 talukas of Digri, and 24 talukas of Jhuddo in District Mirpurkhas, as well as 50 kits in taluka Khipro of District Sanghar.

According to SRSO Spokesperson Jamil Ahmed, each kit contains essential tools, vegetable seeds, and inputs to encourage women farmers to engage in sustainable vegetable cultivation at the household level.

He told that the initiative aims to empower women farmers to establish kitchen gardens for producing fresh vegetables to meet their families' nutritional needs, Improve food security and Generate additional income by selling surplus produce

By providing women farmers with the necessary resources and support, the SRSO and OFWM program are working to enhance their capacity to cultivate vegetables sustainably and improve their livelihoods.

He said that the distribution of kitchen gardening kits is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of women farmers and their families, enabling them to access fresh and nutritious food, improve their health, and increase their income.

The successful completion of this initiative is a testament to the strong collaboration between the SRSO and the Government of Sindh's OFWM program, which is working to improve the lives of rural communities in Sindh.

