SRSO, EPI sign MoU to address challenges faced in immunization coverage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with the Provincial Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with District Health Officers (DHOs) of Sukkur here Thursday.

According to SRSO spokesperson Jamil Ahmed, the MoU is aimed at addressing the challenges faced by EPI in increasing immunization coverage, especially in hard-to-reach areas, and improving community awareness and trust. The key points of the MoU include enhancement of social mobilization, community awareness and community engagement provided by EPI, with a focus on reaching all communities, particularly those in remote, kacha and riverine areas.

It also aims to improve community awareness and trust regarding vaccination.

The MoU is a voluntary agreement, indicating that SRSO is providing support without any direct cost or budgetary allocation. This highlights the collaborative nature of the partnership.

According to the MoU, they will undertake to improve immunization coverage and community awareness. This includes training, data sharing, communication efforts, supportive supervision, and collaboration on special activities.

