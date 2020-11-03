SRSO establishes 656 nurseries of Moringa Trees at community level

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO) under the Programme for Improved Nutrition In Sindh (PINS-ER-III) Tuesday started a Moringa Tree Plantation Campaign to meet the challenge of malnutrition among children and mothers.

In this connection, 656 Nurseries have been established at community level and above 3 lakhs trees have been produced and distributed among the communities of 3 districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, and Shikarpur.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said due to increasing malnutrition issues, most women and children are at high risk of complicated physical and mental diseases.

He this issue should be addressed on priority bases thus this initiative has been taken by SRSO with the financial support of the EU.

Kalhoro said that SRSO has received full support from the district administration, community institutions (COs, VOs and LSO).