UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SRSO Establishes 656 Nurseries Of Moringa Trees At Community Level

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:00 PM

SRSO establishes 656 nurseries of Moringa Trees at community level

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO) under the Programme for Improved Nutrition In Sindh (PINS-ER-III) Tuesday started a Moringa Tree Plantation Campaign to meet the challenge of malnutrition among children and mothers.

In this connection, 656 Nurseries have been established at community level and above 3 lakhs trees have been produced and distributed among the communities of 3 districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, and Shikarpur.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said due to increasing malnutrition issues, most women and children are at high risk of complicated physical and mental diseases.

He this issue should be addressed on priority bases thus this initiative has been taken by SRSO with the financial support of the EU.

Kalhoro said that SRSO has received full support from the district administration, community institutions (COs, VOs and LSO).

Related Topics

Sindh Larkana Shikarpur Women From

Recent Stories

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

6 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

6 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

12 minutes ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

42 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

51 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.