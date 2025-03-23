Open Menu

SRSO-Fostered LSO Celebrates World Water Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SRSO-Fostered LSO celebrates World Water Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO)-fostered Local Support Organization (LSO) Banbhore celebrated World Water Day at Village Muhammad Hashim Mirbhar Thatta on Sunday.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of water conservation, responsible usage, and the challenges of the growing water crisis. Community members, LSO activists, and stakeholders participated in discussions on the significance of water in daily life.

LSO activists and community members shared insights on the essence of water and the urgent need for sustainable management.

They emphasized the importance of preserving water for future generations and discussed difficulties faced due to water scarcity.

A rally was held, with participants chanting slogans such as "Save Water, Save Life," to spread awareness about conservation. The event engaged the community and shed light on the increasing water crisis, encouraging individuals to take responsibility for protecting and efficiently utilizing water resources.

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

31 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

46 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

46 minutes ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

3 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

13 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

16 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan