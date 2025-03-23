SRSO-Fostered LSO celebrates World Water Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO)-fostered Local Support Organization (LSO) Banbhore celebrated World Water Day at Village Muhammad Hashim Mirbhar Thatta on Sunday.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of water conservation, responsible usage, and the challenges of the growing water crisis. Community members, LSO activists, and stakeholders participated in discussions on the significance of water in daily life.

LSO activists and community members shared insights on the essence of water and the urgent need for sustainable management.

They emphasized the importance of preserving water for future generations and discussed difficulties faced due to water scarcity.

A rally was held, with participants chanting slogans such as "Save Water, Save Life," to spread awareness about conservation. The event engaged the community and shed light on the increasing water crisis, encouraging individuals to take responsibility for protecting and efficiently utilizing water resources.