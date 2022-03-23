SRSO held a function to observe Pakistan Day

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Speakers at a function said that March 23 was an unforgettable day in Pakistan's national history, as the day marked the momentous occasion when people resolved to struggle for an independent state based on principles of equality and justice.

Addressing the function in connection with Pakistan Day, organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Numaish, Sukkur, speakers urged the new generation to equip them with the latest knowledge and adopt positive approach and thinking about the society, and follow moral and spiritual values.

We must know that our strength comes from the diversity of our community, and our culture of inclusion of people of all backgrounds, they added.

Project Manager, SRSO-USAID schools, Muhammad Akram Shaikh, Principal, Ms Dilshad Parveen, Academic Coordinator Asma Shaikh and others also addressed the occasion.

The school was reverberated with beautiful patriotic songs,tableau and the students also presented a skit on interfaith harmony and national unity.

Headmistress Ms Dilshad Parveen wished the students happiness and best of knowledge so that they could work for the progress, prosperity and stability of their country.