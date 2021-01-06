UrduPoint.com
SRSO Held Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A large number of women of local support organizations and village organizations, formed by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Wednesday took out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

District Manager, SRSO, Nasreen Noonari led the rally as an active rural women, officials and notables of the area also participated in it.

They raised slogans against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the participants, Ms Noonari called upon the United Nations (UN) to implement its resolutions on Kashmir. She said Kashmiris had been deprived of basic facilities of life and they were compelled to bury their relatives' bodies within their homes. She said Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren in this time of need.

