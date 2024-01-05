SRSO held project closing & lesson learned workshop

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Project closing and lesson learned workshop of the Integrated Emergency Health, Protection, and WASH Response for Vulnerable Flood-Affected Communities was organized by Sindh Rutal Support Orgnization (SRSO) its main complex here.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed on Friday, the workshop attended by all project team members from both districts, senior management, sector heads, and district managers.

The Sindh Region team members also shared their views, learning and faced challenges during project implementation. On the occasion, SRSO- Project Focal Person, Naimatullah Sawand presented details of the achieved targets, best learning and way forward on the basis of set targets and outcomes of the project. The Malteser International Country Coordinator, Fayyaz Shah also joined live the workshop and expressed his views and project achievements and SRSO partnership.

During the workshop, all team members and major contributors of the project from different SRSO sectors were awarded with memorial shields and visibility kits followed by musical evening as well.

It is mention over here that this project was implemented by SRSO from May 2023 to December 2023 in five most flood-affected Union Councils (2 from Taluka Thari Mirwaah district Khairpur and 3 from Taluka Jhudho district Mirpurkhas), supported by Malteser International with funding of AAD and GFFO. The main objective of the project was to increase access to essential and life-saving health, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), protection, and food services for flood-affected communities.

Under the project, targeted flood–affected communities have increased access to life-saving medicines and supplies, gender-appropriative latrines, preventive and response protection services, and improved nutrition status and access to food for pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) and malnourished children and persons with disabilities.