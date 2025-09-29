SRSO holds meeting to improve student attendance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organized a meeting with parents at the EMO school in village Alawal Din Koso, district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Monday, with the aim of enhancing student attendance.

During the meeting, the SRSO team highlighted the significance of education and encouraged parents to take an active role in their children's academic pursuits.

The Primary objectives were to promote regular school attendance, reduce absenteeism and dropout rates, and foster a positive learning environment for students.

Through its awareness campaigns, SRSO consistently educates stakeholders about the importance of enrollment and attendance, with a particular emphasis on girls' education.

The meeting was considered a success, and its impact is anticipated to be long-lasting, leading to improve student attendance and academic performance in the region.