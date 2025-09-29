Open Menu

SRSO Holds Meeting To Improve Student Attendance

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

SRSO holds meeting to improve student attendance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organized a meeting with parents at the EMO school in village Alawal Din Koso, district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Monday, with the aim of enhancing student attendance.

During the meeting, the SRSO team highlighted the significance of education and encouraged parents to take an active role in their children's academic pursuits.

The Primary objectives were to promote regular school attendance, reduce absenteeism and dropout rates, and foster a positive learning environment for students.

Through its awareness campaigns, SRSO consistently educates stakeholders about the importance of enrollment and attendance, with a particular emphasis on girls' education.

The meeting was considered a success, and its impact is anticipated to be long-lasting, leading to improve student attendance and academic performance in the region.

Recent Stories

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE Presiden ..

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..

39 minutes ago
 Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

1 hour ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

2 hours ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

2 hours ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

2 hours ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

3 hours ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan