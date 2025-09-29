SRSO Holds Meeting To Improve Student Attendance
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organized a meeting with parents at the EMO school in village Alawal Din Koso, district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Monday, with the aim of enhancing student attendance.
During the meeting, the SRSO team highlighted the significance of education and encouraged parents to take an active role in their children's academic pursuits.
The Primary objectives were to promote regular school attendance, reduce absenteeism and dropout rates, and foster a positive learning environment for students.
Through its awareness campaigns, SRSO consistently educates stakeholders about the importance of enrollment and attendance, with a particular emphasis on girls' education.
The meeting was considered a success, and its impact is anticipated to be long-lasting, leading to improve student attendance and academic performance in the region.
Recent Stories
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake SMS challan scam targets motorists, CTO issues urgent advisory4 minutes ago
-
IHC questions PEIRA over quota for deserving students4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Library Foundation meeting approves budget4 minutes ago
-
SRSO holds meeting to improve student attendance4 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani urges senior civil servants to embrace innovation, collective efforts for na ..14 minutes ago
-
DC visits Theme Park to review drainage operation23 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures on priority basis to develop the agriculture sector: Dr Ishtiaq Hassan23 minutes ago
-
FESCO training centres playing vital role in employees capacity building24 minutes ago
-
Jail trial proceedings continue in two May-9 cases24 minutes ago
-
WASA repairs main sewerage line near steam power24 minutes ago
-
Journalists walk out of NA over mistreatment of colleague24 minutes ago
-
Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Oct 824 minutes ago