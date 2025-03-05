SRSO holds Progress Review and Strategic Planning Meeting

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A significant progress review and strategic planning meeting of the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) took place at its head office in Sukkur on Wednesday.

The meeting presided over by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, aimed to discuss the organisation's progress, identify challenges, and strategize plans to enhance the progress of SFEHRP and SSEP.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the CFO, Team Leader, General Manager, Regional General Managers, District Managers, District Program Officers, Risk Manager, and Public Information Officer team members.

SRSO is a non-profit organization established in 2003 to empower rural communities in Sindh. Its Primary objectives include poverty reduction, social mobilization, and community development.

The organization has made significant strides in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure development