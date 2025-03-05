Open Menu

SRSO Holds Progress Review And Strategic Planning Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SRSO holds Progress Review and Strategic Planning Meeting

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A significant progress review and strategic planning meeting of the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) took place at its head office in Sukkur on Wednesday.

The meeting presided over by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, aimed to discuss the organisation's progress, identify challenges, and strategize plans to enhance the progress of SFEHRP and SSEP.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the CFO, Team Leader, General Manager, Regional General Managers, District Managers, District Program Officers, Risk Manager, and Public Information Officer team members.

SRSO is a non-profit organization established in 2003 to empower rural communities in Sindh. Its Primary objectives include poverty reduction, social mobilization, and community development.

The organization has made significant strides in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure development

Recent Stories

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 minutes ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

33 minutes ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

1 hour ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

2 hours ago
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green suk ..

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry

2 hours ago
 ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

2 hours ago
 China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

2 hours ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan