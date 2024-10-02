Open Menu

SRSO Hosts Activist Conference In Thatta

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SRSO hosts activist conference in Thatta

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) Thatta team organized a landmark Managerial Activist Conference (MAC) at village Lakho Bhanbhiro Union Council, Chatto Chand.

The event aimed to assess the impact of SRSO's interventions under the People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP), with a focus on women's empowerment, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

The key attendees included the Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Planning and Development, Ms Sadia Javeed, MPA Tanzeela Umme Habib, Imtiaz Hussain Shah Sherazi, District Council Member and former MPA.

Ms. Mahreen Soomro, Child Protection Officer, Khadim Hussain Shar, Regional Manager, SRSO, Ms, Rukya, Ms. Azara Kalharo, Qazi Asif, Tarik Ahmed Korai, District Manager, SRSO Thatta, Representatives from various local support organizations (LSOs) and community activists along with Media Persons.

The conference highlighted People's Poverty Reduction Programs's transformative impact on rural communities, particularly in fostering women's financial independence. Discussions centered on social challenges, including early marriages, cultural taboos, and lack of girls' education.

Sadia Javed praised efforts in rural development and women's empowerment, emphasizing sustainable solutions.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SRSO, Muhammed Dittal Kalharo showcased the organisation's role in Sindh and PPRP's success in Thatta.

The delegation addressed pressing social concerns, including early marriages, cultural taboos, and the lack of educational opportunities for girls in rural areas. LSO activists urged the need for long term planning and targeted interventions to overcome these challenges.

The delegation was a great success, providing an in-depth assessment of SRSO’s impact on rural communities. The visit inspired confidence in the program's ability to foster women’s empowerment and address social challenges in Thatta.

The event concluded with a tour of enterprise stalls and a tree-planting ceremony, symbolizing community growth and sustainability.

The delegation was a resounding success, demonstrating SRSO's positive impact on rural communities and women's empowerment.

SRSO extended their gratitude to all attendees, marking the conclusion of the event with a profound vote of thanks to the guests and participants. The successful collaboration between SRSO, the Government of Sindh, and rural communities has laid the groundwork for future developments that will continue to uplift rural women and address the critical social issues in Thatta.

