SRSO Initiates Fruit Plants Drive In Shahdadkot

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SRSO initiates fruit plants drive in Shahdadkot

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with the forest department have initiated plantation drive of Fruit Plants in Kamber Shahdadkot district, said spokesperson SRSO, Jamil Ahmed here on Thursday.

According to Jamil, the plantation of fruit bearing trees was held as part of the Program for Improved Nutrition in Sindh (ER-III nutrition specific component).

He told some 200 fruit plants have been planted by Local Support Organization (LSO)Eman' in UC Damrah of Taluka Nasirabad.

Tree plantation is one of the key strategies to address climate change, fruit bearing trees also provide food to humans, animals, birds etc. and through this, rural communities are encouraged to take part in the larger campaign and raise awareness regarding the dire need for environmental initiatives ensuring an abundance of food for future generations.

