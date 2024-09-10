Open Menu

SRSO Installs Latrines At Tent City In Badin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has installed 10 pit latrines at the Tent City in village Faiz Muhammad Samjeo, UC Dhardko, taluka Shaheed Fazul Raho, district Badin on the request of the district administration and the SRSO-fostered Village Organization (VO).

According to a release issued here on Tuesday, the Tent City was established by the administration to provide shelter and essential services to families affected by the recent rain-drain floods. The VO volunteers from Village Faiz Muhammad Samejo worked tirelessly to install the latrines, providing basic WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities to the temporarily displaced families.

This initiative aims to improve the living conditions and hygiene standards of the affected families, ensuring a dignified and comfortable stay at the Tent City until they can return to their homes.

