SRSO kick off combating COVID-19 through public awareness

Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has initiated for combating with COVID-19 pandemic through public awareness campaign and taking preventive measures in Shikarpur and Larkana districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has initiated for combating with COVID-19 pandemic through public awareness campaign and taking preventive measures in Shikarpur and Larkana districts.

Chief Exicutive Officer, Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro in a statement issued here on Wednesday said that we could prevent people effectively from COVID-19 pandemic with the collaboration and support of community institutions, (COs, VOs and LSOs) district administration and health department.

Combating with COVID-19 pandemic was continuing and ultimately,we would be successful in this fighting from COVID-19 virus,he said and added that we should be playing our due role against pandemic at our own level.

He said the role of Community Institutions (CIs) against pandemic was very important because they were playing an effective role for awareness-raising and preventing measures among the masses at the gross-root level.

Kalhoro said the SRSO has initiated an awareness project on COVID-19 Pandemic with the support of European Commission Humanitarian Office (ECHO) and Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN) in two districts of Sindh Shikarpur and Larkana.

He further said that SRSO has started the COVID-19 Project under the ECHO's Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) with the collaboration with their partner organization RSPN in these districts. The key objective of this project is to support and respond Government of Sindh in addressing, responding and mitigating sufferings of people of Sindh, he said.

Kalhoro said that SRSO was implementing this project with the engagement and collaboration of community institutors (CIs), district administration and health department.

The SRSO Focal Person for ECHO-HIP-COVID-19 Project, Muhammad Akram Shaikh briefed the further details about the project and said his Organization has started the activities under this project from November in both districts.

In this regard, a project team has been hired and trained about COVID-19 and Project. Under this project, interventions have been initiated in 83 Union Councils (Shikarpur 37 and Larkana 46) and trained 830 representatives of 83 Local Support Organization (LSOs) through one-day training and thus 830 community resource persons (415 men and 415 men) would be also trained through two-days training on COVID-19 preventing measures and SOPs,he maintained.

He further said the SRSO was conducting these all activities with the close coordination and support of the district administration and health department in both project districts. Under this project, Personal Protection Equipment's (PPEs) supplies have been provided to the health department of both districts for paramedics and hospitals, and 101 hand-washing stations would be established at hospitals, schools, and public places in both districts, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that SRSO was working against the COVID-19 pandemic from starting days through community awareness campaigns,ration distribution, PPEs distribution,support district administration and health department. The organization was responding to COVID-19 emergency with the support and coordination of the Federal government,Sindh government and National Command and Control Center (NCOC).