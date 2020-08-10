UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SRSO Kick Off Tree Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

SRSO Kick off Tree Plantation campaign

Pursuance the National Plantation Campaign, announced by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the Community institutions (COs), Village Orgnizations (VOs) and Local Support Orgnizations of district Ghotki, formed by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Monday have initiated the campaign in their respective areas

In this regard, several tree plantation campaigns and events were held at Village Banho Malik, Unioun Council (UC), Dad Laghari Taluka Dharki by LSO Dad Laghari where 35 community members participated. Besides, tree plantation drive also launched in village Ali Ahmed Siyal UC Bhettoor Taluka Khangarh by LSO Sonhri Roshni, where 27 community members took part in the campaign.

On the occasion, large number of leaders of Community Institutions also talked about the importance and protection of the trees with community members.

District Manager SRSO, Ashiq Ali Kalwar told about the plantation during the event that community institutions have started the campaign as a self-initiative to support the greater cause of the nation. This purpose, SRSO has received support of the trees from Social Forest division, Ghotki Government of Sindh.

