SRSO Kicks Off World Immunization Week In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 06:29 PM

World Immunization Week was kicked off across Sindh on Wednesday with an aim to make people aware about the need of life-saving vaccines to prevent them from a number of diseases throughout their life

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :World Immunization Week was kicked off across Sindh on Wednesday with an aim to make people aware about the need of life-saving vaccines to prevent them from a number of diseases throughout their life.

In this connection, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) is also being celebrating and supporting World Immunization Week in their program outreach districts of Sindh province, said a release here.

According to SRSO's spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed, to raise awareness about the value of vaccines and immunization an event and Immunization camp in collaboration with the District Health Department and Local Support Organizations (LSOs), "Khushhal" of Tehsil Lakhi, Shikarpur has been organized. The camp was organized at village Mudd Khoso in UC Mungrani and Shikarpur city Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Abrar Jaffar graced the occasion as the chief guest while representatives of Health Department including, DHO Shikarpur, Dr Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, Dr Athar Shah, Dr Salah Din Sheikh, WHO representative, Captain Dr.

Shahid Khokhar, Ms. Alma Samo, Director Social Welfare, Nazir Ahmed Memon, Shafiq Siddiqui, Deputy Director Social Welfare, and community leaders attended the event.

The DC urged the communities to get themselves and their children vaccinated against the diseases. He said hundreds of children died due to neglecting vaccination. He said that vaccines were available free of cost across the country so every child under the age of five years in rural areas should get vaccinated so that children could enjoy healthy and long life. It is the best we can do for ourselves, our families and our communities, he said.

DHO, Dr Ashiq Hussain Sheikh briefed the community members on the importance of vaccines and the immunization. He mobilized the community members to support the vaccinators of District Health department for ensuring the vaccination among the women and children to combat fatal diseases.

On this occasion, a special vaccination camp was established to promote, highlight and improve vaccination services.

