SRSO Launches Awareness Raising Campaign On COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 54 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:10 AM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and Helpage International with the support of German Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have launched an awareness raising campaign on COVID19, said a release issued here on Thursday.

Banners and standees were developed and displayed at key government offices and public places in Karachi, Shikarpur and Jacobabad.

The material includes messages on precautionary measures and care for older people.

Officers of the Social welfare department, appreciated the efforts of the SRSO and highlighted the importance of this ongoing awareness campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan

