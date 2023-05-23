UrduPoint.com

SRSO Launches Integrated Project For Flood Affectees In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023

SRSO launches integrated project for flood affectees in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :In a significant effort to aid vulnerable flood-affected communities in Sindh, the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) successfully organized the project launching workshop for the integrated emergency health, protection, and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) response on Tuesday.

According to SRSO spokesperson, the project, supported by Malteser International and funded by the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), aims to provide essential and life-saving health, WASH, and protection food services to the most affected areas.

The targeted five Union Councils (UCs) of Khairpur Mir's and Mirpurkhas districts have been selected for implementation until December 2023.

This project envisions increasing access to critical healthcare, sanitation facilities, protection services, and improving nutrition status for flood-affected communities.

During the workshop, senior SRSO management including Chief Financial Officer, Asif Khuhro, Regional General Manager Dr Ghulam Rasool , MER Senior Manager Naveed Memon, Senior Manager Administration Shahzaib Mahar, Senior Manager, Ms Shazia Larik and others spoke the occasion.

Sector heads of Finance, Procurement, PITD project staff from both districts and other UN, local NGOs, district administration and officers of the different Government departments of khairpur district were present.

The Project Focal Person, Naimatullah Sawand highlighted project's objectives, expected outcomes, set targets, and proposed interventions.

He said that under this initiative, the flood-affected communities will benefit from improved access to life saving medicines and supplies. Additionally, gender-appropriate latrines will be constructed to address the specific needs of the affected population, Sawand added. He further said that preventive and response protection services will also be established, ensuring the safety and well-being of the communities.

He said the project Aldi aims to enhance nutrition and food access for pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and malnourished children, as well as persons with disabilities in terms of cash assistance.

It is mentioned over here that with the combined efforts of SRSO, Malteser International, and the generous funding from the German Federal Foreign Office, this integrated emergency response project is expected to make a significant impact on the lives of the flood-affected communities in Sindh. By providing vital healthcare, sanitation, and protection services, the project strives to alleviate the suffering caused by the floods and contribute to the long term well being of the affected population.

