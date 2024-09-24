SRSO launches tree plantation campaign in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has initiated a comprehensive tree plantation campaign in Ghotki district, marking a significant stride towards achieving the goal of Green Sindh.

In collaboration with community institutions, including Community Organizations (COs), Village Organizations (VOs), and Local Support Organizations (LSOs), the campaign aims to combat the adverse impacts of climate change on the lives and livelihoods of the region.

The campaign kicked off with SRSO team members and women leaders from community institutions planting trees across various villages, including Rehan Lound, Sohrab Lound, and Nizam Din Bozdar in Taluka Mirpur Mathelo.

The initiative has successfully planted 1,569 trees across all five talukas of the district.

This campaign is a crucial step towards creating a sustainable and climate-resilient future for the people of Ghotki district, said SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Soomro on Tuesday. "We are committed to working with local communities to protect the environment and improve the quality of life", he added.

The Green Sindh initiative seeks to mitigate the effects of climate change by Enhancing forest cover, Promoting eco-friendly practices and Supporting biodiversity conservation.

SRSO urges community members, stakeholders, and partners to join hands in this noble endeavor to create a greener, more sustainable Sindh.