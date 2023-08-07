SRSO marks World Hepatitis Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Monday marking the World Hepatitis Day in Shikarpur and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts under the National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP), a flagship program of Government of Pakistan funded by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to raise awareness about Hepatitis in connection with the World Hepatitis.

In this connection, Awareness-raising activities were organized in 20 programme Union Councils in both districts.

The trained Community Resource Persons (CRPs) conducted the campaign under the year's theme One Life-One Liver.

The community dialogues, dissemination of IEC materials, and community walks were conducted, to aware community members especially NPGP beneficiaries about Hepatitis and preventive measures.