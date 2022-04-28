UrduPoint.com

SRSO Marks World Malaria Day

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 06:18 PM

SRSO marks World Malaria Day

To mark the World Malaria Day, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), on Thursday arranged an awareness walk and seminar to educate people about disease and sought support for the fight against this preventable and treatable disease, said a press release

Malaria still continues to have a devastating impact on the health and livelihood of people around the world.

According to the release, the 'awareness walk' was led by Deputy Director General of Health Services Sindh, Dr. Syed Athar Ali Shah which started from the District Health Office (DHO) Larkana all the way to Press Club.

A number of health officials participated in a bid to create awareness about Malaria.

Speaking at the rally, Shah told Malaria was a fatal disease and could only be controlled by adopting precautionary measures.

More Stories From Pakistan

