SRSO Observed Universal Children Day In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Sukkur has chalked out the colorful event in connection with Universal Children Day at USAID School Numaish colony, old Sukkur to promote international togetherness, and awareness among children worldwide and improve children’s welfare.

According to SRSO spokesperson Jamil Ahmed on Saturday, the SRSO is committed and determined to safeguard children’s rights said his organization has undertaken all necessary measures to ensure better livelihood, education, healthcare and protection of children in the social services sector and USAID school project.

SRSO’s Senior Manager, Naimatullah Shaikh has said that the celebration of Children’s Day reminds us of our obligations and commitments for the rights of our children.

Chief Guest of the occasion, District Education Officer, Abdul Aziz Kalhoro called upon the parents, teachers, members of civil society, volunteers, international development partners and media to play their constructive role towards the promotion and protection of the rights of children.

Several students, parents and local notables attended the event.

