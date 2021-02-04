UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SRSO Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

SRSO observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO) arranged a function at USAID's Government High school Numaish Old Sukkur to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Thursday.

The function was addressed by Assistant Commissioner Sukkur Nauman Afzal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Shabir Ahmed Memon, Taluka education Officer, Abdul Shakoor, Headmistress, Dilshad Parveen Baloch, SRSO's Manager Akram Shaikh and others.

The student of the schools presented different skits and songs to show their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Speakers said that people of Pakistan will never compromise on Kashmir issue and any adventurism on disputed area will affect the entire region. They said that Pakistan would respond to any aggression made by India.

They urged the international community to force India to stop atrocities against Kashmiris and give them the right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Education Student Sukkur Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

12 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

12 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

13 minutes ago

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg re ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi ..

42 minutes ago

Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.