SRSO observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO) arranged a function at USAID's Government High school Numaish Old Sukkur to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Thursday.

The function was addressed by Assistant Commissioner Sukkur Nauman Afzal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Shabir Ahmed Memon, Taluka education Officer, Abdul Shakoor, Headmistress, Dilshad Parveen Baloch, SRSO's Manager Akram Shaikh and others.

The student of the schools presented different skits and songs to show their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Speakers said that people of Pakistan will never compromise on Kashmir issue and any adventurism on disputed area will affect the entire region. They said that Pakistan would respond to any aggression made by India.

They urged the international community to force India to stop atrocities against Kashmiris and give them the right to self-determination.