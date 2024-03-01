SRSO officer died in road accident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Asim Shaikh, an officer of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) age 35 years, died in a tragic accident near Islamabad on Thursday night.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Islamabad from Sukkur along with his three officials in a vehicle, which met an accident.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro visted the breaved family and offered his condolences and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of the young officer.

He prayed for the departed soul.

He said the whole organization shares the grief of Asim Shaikh, who was one of the dedicated and hard working officer of the SRSO.

Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi also expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic news. He visited the residence of the deceased in Old Sukkur and shared the grief with the bereaved family. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.