Open Menu

SRSO Organizes A Two Day Workshop Under People's Poverty Reduction Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SRSO organizes a two day workshop under people's poverty reduction program

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The two-day Exit Strategy Workshop took place under the People’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP)- Sindh Government at SRSO Complex here on Monday.

The workshop brought together key partners, including the Directorate Of People's Poverty Reduction, P&DD Government Of Sindh, SRSO, and Local Support Organizations (LSOs), to collaborate and share their insights in developing an exit strategy for the program.

The Primary focus of the workshop was to discuss the way forward and sustainability of the People's Poverty Reduction Programme within the context of the roles played by the Sindh Government, SRSO and the local community.

Participants shared their insights and recommendations to ensure a successful exit strategy for the program.

The LSOs are actively engaged in the program, and their perspectives are vital to the program's success in the future as well.

Director General, Parvaiz Ahmed Chandio, Senior Director, Shah Nawaz Soomro and Abid Mahar from PPR-Directorate- GoS participated in the workshop.

Meanwhile, the CEO, of SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro Team Leader of PPRP, SRSO, Dr Ghulam Rasool Samejo, Regional Managers and District Managers of PPRP districts and active LSOs also attended the workshop and discussed their roles in effective and successful exit strategy development for PPRP.

Related Topics

Sindh From Government Share

Recent Stories

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

38 seconds ago
 IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

26 minutes ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

1 hour ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

2 hours ago
Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

4 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan