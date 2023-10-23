(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The two-day Exit Strategy Workshop took place under the People’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP)- Sindh Government at SRSO Complex here on Monday.

The workshop brought together key partners, including the Directorate Of People's Poverty Reduction, P&DD Government Of Sindh, SRSO, and Local Support Organizations (LSOs), to collaborate and share their insights in developing an exit strategy for the program.

The Primary focus of the workshop was to discuss the way forward and sustainability of the People's Poverty Reduction Programme within the context of the roles played by the Sindh Government, SRSO and the local community.

Participants shared their insights and recommendations to ensure a successful exit strategy for the program.

The LSOs are actively engaged in the program, and their perspectives are vital to the program's success in the future as well.

Director General, Parvaiz Ahmed Chandio, Senior Director, Shah Nawaz Soomro and Abid Mahar from PPR-Directorate- GoS participated in the workshop.

Meanwhile, the CEO, of SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro Team Leader of PPRP, SRSO, Dr Ghulam Rasool Samejo, Regional Managers and District Managers of PPRP districts and active LSOs also attended the workshop and discussed their roles in effective and successful exit strategy development for PPRP.