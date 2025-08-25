SRSO Organizes Conference To Empower Women In Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Monday organized a conference in collaboration with the Sindh government to empower women in the rural areas of Sukkur.
The conference was held in the village of Lal Khan Kaloro and was attended by over 150 women from various organizations.
The conference aimed to provide a platform for women to share their experiences and discuss issues related to education, health, and economic empowerment. The Assistant Commissioner of Panu Aqil, Rida Zahra Talpur, was the chief guest at the conference.
During the conference, 18 women were awarded sewing machines after completing a training program in tailoring. The SRSO has been working in 37 union councils in Sukkur and has provided various forms of support to women, including microfinance loans, training, and support for low-cost housing and agriculture.
The District Manager of SRSO Sukkur said that the organization has provided training and support to women in various fields, including tailoring, and has also provided microfinance loans to start their own businesses.
The women participants at the conference shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to SRSO for providing them with the opportunity to acquire new skills and become financially independent. The Assistant Commissioner praised SRSO for its efforts to empower women and promote their social and economic development.
The conference concluded with the distribution of certificates and sewing machines to the women who completed the training program.
