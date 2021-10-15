SRSO organizes Int Rural Women Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), on Friday organized an event to commemorate rural women day in collaboration with local support and village organizations.

Addressing the participants, Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO), Nasreen Noonari said women always played the role of an invisible work force in rural societies, especially in the farming sector.

She said his organization had taken a number of steps for the empowerment of women, particularly those living in the rural areas in Northern Sindh, adding that his organization had imparted skills of communities among these women for their involvement in social mobilization efforts at the grassroots level.

She further said they assembled communities from rural areas at one platform and provides them training as well financial support under the Community Investment Fund (CIF).

Social mobilization help low-income communities belonging to rural areasto use economy in production and marketing processes, she said.