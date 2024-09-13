Open Menu

SRSO Organizes Live Stock Medical Camps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SRSO organizes live stock medical camps

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) SRSO Thatta Team organized several medical camp focusing on the vaccination and treatment of livestock in four villages, benefiting a total of 318 animals on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, the camps aimed to prevent and control the spread of viral and bacterial infections, addressing key animal health issues such as respiratory problems, flu, cough, fever, sneezing, dry cough, foot and mouth diseases, blisters, foot infections, lameness, joint and muscle pain, lethargy, skin infections, dermatitis, gastrointestinal problems, and diarrhea.

A total of 318 animals received treatment, including 51 Sheep, 23 Goats, 148, Buffalos & 96 Cow Calves respectively.

This initiative ensures the health of livestock, crucial for the well-being and economic stability of the region's farming communities.

Related Topics

Thatta

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

4 minutes ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

22 minutes ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

37 minutes ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

8 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

16 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

17 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

17 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

17 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

17 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan