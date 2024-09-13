SRSO Organizes Live Stock Medical Camps
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) SRSO Thatta Team organized several medical camp focusing on the vaccination and treatment of livestock in four villages, benefiting a total of 318 animals on Friday.
According to a press release issued here, the camps aimed to prevent and control the spread of viral and bacterial infections, addressing key animal health issues such as respiratory problems, flu, cough, fever, sneezing, dry cough, foot and mouth diseases, blisters, foot infections, lameness, joint and muscle pain, lethargy, skin infections, dermatitis, gastrointestinal problems, and diarrhea.
A total of 318 animals received treatment, including 51 Sheep, 23 Goats, 148, Buffalos & 96 Cow Calves respectively.
This initiative ensures the health of livestock, crucial for the well-being and economic stability of the region's farming communities.
