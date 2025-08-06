Open Menu

SRSO Organizes Rallies Against Human Rights Violations In Indian-Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SRSO organizes rallies against human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The people of Shikarpur came together to observe the Day of Production, a day dedicated to highlighting human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IIJOK).

The event, held at the Press Club Shikarpur, was organized in collaboration with the District Administration and the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), said a release here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Shakeel Ahmed Abro, and DSP Shikarpur, Ms Paras Bakhrani, were among the officials who attended the event, along with leaders from civil society organizations (CSOs) and community institutions.

The event aimed to bring attention to the plight of Kashmiris living under Indian occupation and to condemn the human rights abuses they face. The participants highlighted the importance of recognizing the struggles of the Kashmiri people and advocating for their rights.

The Day of Production serves as a reminder of the ongoing human rights issues in IIJOK and the need for global awareness and action. By organizing such events, the people of Shikarpur and the District Administration demonstrate their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their commitment to upholding human rights.

The event shed light on the human rights abuses faced by Kashmiris in IIJOK, including restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and association. The participants expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and emphasized the need for global support in their struggle for human rights.

The event concluded with a call to action, urging the international community to take notice of the human rights situation in IIJOK and to work towards finding a solution to the Kashmir conflict.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

2 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan