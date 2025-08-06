SRSO Organizes Rallies Against Human Rights Violations In Indian-Occupied Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The people of Shikarpur came together to observe the Day of Production, a day dedicated to highlighting human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IIJOK).
The event, held at the Press Club Shikarpur, was organized in collaboration with the District Administration and the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), said a release here on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Shakeel Ahmed Abro, and DSP Shikarpur, Ms Paras Bakhrani, were among the officials who attended the event, along with leaders from civil society organizations (CSOs) and community institutions.
The event aimed to bring attention to the plight of Kashmiris living under Indian occupation and to condemn the human rights abuses they face. The participants highlighted the importance of recognizing the struggles of the Kashmiri people and advocating for their rights.
The Day of Production serves as a reminder of the ongoing human rights issues in IIJOK and the need for global awareness and action. By organizing such events, the people of Shikarpur and the District Administration demonstrate their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their commitment to upholding human rights.
The event shed light on the human rights abuses faced by Kashmiris in IIJOK, including restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and association. The participants expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and emphasized the need for global support in their struggle for human rights.
The event concluded with a call to action, urging the international community to take notice of the human rights situation in IIJOK and to work towards finding a solution to the Kashmir conflict.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Regional Director Ombudsman visits RHC Daur, Basic Health Unit Plus20 seconds ago
-
DEC arrange two NADRA mobile registration vans to facilitate to issue CNICs for minority community23 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 7 accused, recover motor cycles10 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung2 hours ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers2 hours ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series2 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity2 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..2 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects2 hours ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination2 hours ago
-
NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–72 hours ago