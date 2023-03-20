UrduPoint.com

SRSO Organizes Theaters In Flood Affected Districts For Community Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023

SRSO organizes theaters in flood affected districts for community awareness

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organized theatres in the different flood-affected districts of Sindh Province for community awareness.

In this connection, a theatre was organized at village Abdul Latif Shar UC Hyndari Taluka Tharhi MirWah, Khairpur on Monday, under UNICEF supported Integrated Services Project. It aims to create awareness among flood-affected communities regarding key child rights and provide Psychosocial Support through theatre performance.

The famous tv Comedian Sohrab Soomro and his team performed at the event and spread key messages regarding child protection, health, nutrition, mental health, and early child marriages.

A large number of men, women and children from flood-affected villages of the UC attended and were entrained from the theatre.

UNICEF representatives, Rizwan Shaikh and Sajid Leghari participated.

Speaking on the occasion, SRSO UNICEF Project Manager, Naveed Ishaque Memon told that SRSO is implementing UNICEF-supported Community Engagement and Social Mobilization for Raising Community Awareness on Health, Nutrition, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and Referral Mechanisms for Integrated Services, adding that the project is being implemented in most-flood affected 37 UCs of 5 districts of Sindh including Larkana, Dadu, Khairpur, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Naushahro Feroz.

He said the key objective is to sensitize, raise awareness, and mobilize flood-affected communities regarding child protection, nutrition, GBV, SBCC and mental health and develop referral mechanisms for integrated services.

