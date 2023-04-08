SRSO organizes World Health Day in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration of UNICEF arranged seminars, discussion events, awareness walks in several districts across the northern Sindh to observe World Health Day, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

In this connection, awareness walks were held at SRSO's Qambar district office, Miro Khan and Village Bharmi, Union Council (UC) Kairira.

Women leaders of Bajhi Khan Jatoi, Taluka Bakrani and Gaji Dero, taluka Dokri also held awareness walks to celebrate the Day.

The discussion events were also held in Lal Chand Ji Wandh, UC Sijawal, Punhal Bhutti and Shah Pur Jamali, UC Aitbar Khan Chandio to create awareness among the communities about the importance of the Day and the prevention and treatment aspects of various medical complications.

The theme for the Day this year is 'Health for All'. In this connection, SRSO with the support of UNICEF, organized a health fair in Mehran Public school, Deparja, taluka Mirwah which was attended by representatives of local NGOs, Sindh Health Department, local notables, journalists and teachers.

On this occasion, speakers stressed upon raising awareness about the mental, physical and emotional well-being of the people.

SRSO's Child Protection Officer, Khan Muhammad told the participants that the aim of today's event was to promote awareness about the health, particularly among the children. He stressed the communities for screening, testing, treatment and awareness about fatal diseases.

Dr Abdul Haleem Sahito, Riaz Hussain Maitlo, Ghulam Akbar Bozdar and others also spoke on the occasion.