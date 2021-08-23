UrduPoint.com

SRSO Plans Of Planting Over 1 Million Trees In Remote Areas Of Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:34 PM

Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), on Monday planned to plant one million trees in remote areas of its operational districts like Khairpur, Sukkur, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Ghotki and other districts of northern Sindh

Manager, Natural Resources Management Sector, Asghar Maitlo while talking to APP here on Tuesday said that the project would be carried out with the support of organised members of Community and Village Organizations including officials of the Sindh Forest department and community members of SRSO.

According to Maitlo, over 450,000 plants have been planted and campaign is under process and sessions are being conducted by NRM sector for caring, watering along with raising awareness on plantation followed by distribution of literature.

He further told that results are highly encouraging, communities belonging from rural areas are demanding more plants, which are beneficial for climatic change, beauty of buildings as well as a source of fodder for their animals.

The timber is used for preparing windows, doors and furniture as well, he added.

