SRSO Promotes Entrepreneurship For Social And Economic Empowerment:CEO
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship in reducing poverty and unemployment, particularly in rural communities.
Addressing an awareness session at the Institute of business Administration, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur.
While highlighting the SRSO's initiatives, Kalhoro said that such programs empower rural communities socially and economically including community Investment Fund (CIF),Income Generating Grants (IGG), Enterprise Development Fund (EDF), Interest-Free Loan (IFL) and Crafts Enterprise Development.
CEO, SRSO encouraged students to promote entrepreneurial activities, citing entrepreneurship as a better option than seeking scarce jobs adding that entrepreneurship offers a promising alternative to job-seeking, especially for unemployed youth.
Chairman of the Institute of Business Administration, Dr. Prof. Mehon Khan Laghari welcomed the CEO Kalhoro. The session drew a large student audience, followed by interactive questions and answers.
