Open Menu

SRSO Promotes Entrepreneurship For Social, Economic Empowerment: CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SRSO promotes entrepreneurship for social, economic empowerment: CEO

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship in reducing poverty and unemployment, particularly in rural communities.

Addressing an awareness session at the Institute of business Administration, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, while highlighting the SRSO's initiatives, Kalhoro said that such programs empower rural communities socially and economically, including the Community Investment Fund (CIF), Income Generating Grants (IGG), Enterprise Development Fund (EDF), Interest-Free Loan (IFL), and Crafts Enterprise Development.

CEO SRSO encouraged students to promote entrepreneurial activities, citing entrepreneurship as a better option than seeking scarce jobs, adding that entrepreneurship offers a promising alternative to job-seeking, especially for unemployed youth.

Chairman of the Institute of Business Administration, Dr. Prof. Mehon Khan Laghari, welcomed the CEO, Kalhoro. 

The session drew a large student audience, followed by interactive questions and answers.

Related Topics

Sindh Loan Student Enterprise Khairpur Institute Of Business Administration Jobs

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

2 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

3 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

3 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

3 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

4 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

4 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

4 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan