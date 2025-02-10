Open Menu

SRSO Promotes Sustainable Livelihoods & Preserves Traditional Crafts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Lahooti Melo 2025 was set to become a vibrant platform for Sindhi artisans to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship, thanks to the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO). On February 15-16, the organization will set up stalls at the Police

Training school in Larkana, featuring an array of traditional handicrafts that embody the rich cultural heritage of Sindh.

SRSO's mission is to uplift rural communities by providing sustainable livelihood opportunities, preserving traditional crafts, and empowering local talent. By supporting local artisans, the organization aims to promote economic growth, preserve cultural traditions, and foster community development.

The Lahooti Melo 2025 stalls would offer a diverse range of handicrafts, including intricate embroidery, hand-woven textiles, pottery, and woodwork.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore these vibrant stalls, interact with the artisans, and purchase unique, handmade products that reflect the beauty and richness of Sindhi culture.

By supporting these local artisans, attendees would not only be taking home a piece of Sindh's cultural heritage but also contributing to the economic empowerment of rural communities.

The Lahooti Melo 2025 is a testament to SRSO's commitment to promoting sustainable livelihoods and preserving traditional crafts. The event promises to be an exciting celebration of Sindhi culture, craftsmanship, and community spirit.

