Open Menu

SRSO Provides Relief To 41 Households After Devastating Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SRSO provides relief to 41 households after devastating fire

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) visited the village of Nazar Muhammad Narejo in District Mirpurkhas where a devastating fire had destroyed 41 households.

The team paid visit under the leadership of CEO Muhammad Dital Kalhoro and Regional General Manager Dr Ghulam Rasool Samejo

The team assessed the situation and provided over 30 tents, along with other urgent necessities, to the affected families.

RGM Dr Ghulam Rasool and the district team distributed relief items such as dry ration bags, baskets, and clothes to help the families cope with their losses.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Visit

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

38 minutes ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

2 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

3 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

4 hours ago
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

4 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

6 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

15 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan