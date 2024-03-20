SRSO Provides Relief To 41 Households After Devastating Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) visited the village of Nazar Muhammad Narejo in District Mirpurkhas where a devastating fire had destroyed 41 households.
The team paid visit under the leadership of CEO Muhammad Dital Kalhoro and Regional General Manager Dr Ghulam Rasool Samejo
The team assessed the situation and provided over 30 tents, along with other urgent necessities, to the affected families.
RGM Dr Ghulam Rasool and the district team distributed relief items such as dry ration bags, baskets, and clothes to help the families cope with their losses.
