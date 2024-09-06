Open Menu

SRSO Provides Relief To Monsoon-hit Villages In Thatta

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SRSO provides relief to monsoon-hit villages in Thatta

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Sindh Rural Support Organisation's (SRSO) district team provided immediate relief to the flood-affected households in village Muhammad Soomar Dal, Union Council Tando Hafiz Shah of the Thatta district, said SRSO spokesperson Jamil Ahmed on Friday.

An initial rapid assessment revealed that the village was severely impacted by the recent monsoon rains, with food being the most pressing need for affected families.

In response, SRSO distributed 28 ration bags containing essential food items to the most affected families through its Village Organization (VO) and community volunteers.

This timely intervention aims to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities and support their recovery efforts.

Related Topics

Sindh Thatta Rains

Recent Stories

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

2 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

2 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

3 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

22 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

22 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

23 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

24 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan