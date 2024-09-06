SRSO provides relief to monsoon-hit villages in Thatta

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Sindh Rural Support Organisation's (SRSO) district team provided immediate relief to the flood-affected households in village Muhammad Soomar Dal, Union Council Tando Hafiz Shah of the Thatta district, said SRSO spokesperson Jamil Ahmed on Friday.

An initial rapid assessment revealed that the village was severely impacted by the recent monsoon rains, with food being the most pressing need for affected families.

In response, SRSO distributed 28 ration bags containing essential food items to the most affected families through its Village Organization (VO) and community volunteers.

This timely intervention aims to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities and support their recovery efforts.