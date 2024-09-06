SRSO Provides Relief To Monsoon-hit Villages In Thatta
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Sindh Rural Support Organisation's (SRSO) district team provided immediate relief to the flood-affected households in village Muhammad Soomar Dal, Union Council Tando Hafiz Shah of the Thatta district, said SRSO spokesperson Jamil Ahmed on Friday.
An initial rapid assessment revealed that the village was severely impacted by the recent monsoon rains, with food being the most pressing need for affected families.
In response, SRSO distributed 28 ration bags containing essential food items to the most affected families through its Village Organization (VO) and community volunteers.
This timely intervention aims to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities and support their recovery efforts.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awais Leghari visits family of Shaheed Lnk Hasnain Ali Shah2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army martyrs honoured in Mirpurkhas2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy celebrates Defence, Martyrs Day 20242 minutes ago
-
Pirzada assures NA for taking steps towards accelerating work on FGEHA’s projects12 minutes ago
-
NA passes 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024'21 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Nation will never forget sacrifices of martyrs like Ahmed Badr : Tarar22 minutes ago
-
Defence Day: Sukkur pays tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces42 minutes ago
-
On Defence Day, PM for drawing inspiration from martyrs, Ghaziz42 minutes ago
-
CM pays tributes to armed forces on Defence Day52 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays tributes to Quaid, forces52 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on Defence Day1 hour ago