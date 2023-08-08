SRSO provides reproductive health & primary health care services to 909 community members

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in partnership with Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN) Pakistan is implementing Population Services International (PSI) funded Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK) here on Tuesday.

The project is aimed to create an enabling environment for women, girls, and men to avail healthy reproductive choices, increase the availability of family planning services and products in uncovered rural areas of Shikarpur and Kamber-Shahdadkot, according to officials.

Under the DAFPAK project, 4 Reproductive Health Medical (RHM) camps were organized in 6 different flood-affected villages of UC Madeiji, and UC Wariyaso Taluka Gharri Yaseen district Shikarpur, where SRSO qualified health team provided reproductive health and Primary health care services and products to 909 community members.