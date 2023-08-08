Open Menu

SRSO Provides Reproductive Health & Primary Health Care Services To 909 Community Members

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SRSO provides reproductive health & primary health care services to 909 community members

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in partnership with Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN) Pakistan is implementing Population Services International (PSI) funded Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK) here on Tuesday.

The project is aimed to create an enabling environment for women, girls, and men to avail healthy reproductive choices, increase the availability of family planning services and products in uncovered rural areas of Shikarpur and Kamber-Shahdadkot, according to officials.

Under the DAFPAK project, 4 Reproductive Health Medical (RHM) camps were organized in 6 different flood-affected villages of UC Madeiji, and UC Wariyaso Taluka Gharri Yaseen district Shikarpur, where SRSO qualified health team provided reproductive health and Primary health care services and products to 909 community members.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shikarpur Women Family

Recent Stories

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

52 seconds ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

1 minute ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

46 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

56 minutes ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

2 hours ago
DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

2 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

2 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan