SRSO Sartyoon Sang Crafts enterprise launches eid special discount offer

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro along with other senior officials on Monday inaugurated Sartyoon Sang Crafts Eid Special Discount Offer here on the premises of the SRSO main complex.

A number of handicraft products have been put on display at discount rates which include Ajraks, rillies, textile products, fashion apparel, embroidered garments, traditional items made from date palm leaves and wheat straw, hand crafted jewels, wall hanging and key chains.

The products pulled large crowds on the first day.

The special discount offer will continue till March 30th.

Eid special discounts of up to 50 per cent are being offered on all hand-made products.

Speaking on occasion, CEO Kalhoro said that the handicrafts were purely made by village women who would receive the entire proceeds from the sale of their products.

This will not only promote traditional handicrafts but also empower village women, he added.

On the occasion, Senior Manager Adminstration- Shahzaib Mahar, Manager, Crafts Enterprises Riaz Jalalani, Ms Shazia Shaikh, Zubair Soomro, Naimat Shaikh others were also present.