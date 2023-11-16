Open Menu

SRSO To Observe Universal Children Day

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Sukkur has chalked out the colorful event in connection with Universal Children Day on November, 20th (Monday), at USAID School Numaish colony, old Sukkur to promote international togetherness, and awareness among children worldwide and improve children's welfare

According to SRSO spokesperson Jamil Ahmed on Thursday, the SRSO is committed and determined to safeguard children’s rights said his organization has undertaken all necessary measures to ensure better livelihood, education, healthcare and protection of children in social services sector and USAID school project.

SRSO's Senior Manager, Naimatullah Shaikh has said that the celebration of Children's Day reminds us of our obligations and commitments for the rights of our children.

He called upon the parents, teachers, members of civil society, volunteers, international development partners and media to play their constructive role towards the promotion and protection of the rights of children.

