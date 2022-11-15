The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Sukkur has chalked out a colorful event in connection with the Universal Children's Day at USAID school Numaish, old Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Sukkur has chalked out a colorful event in connection with the Universal Children's Day at USAID school Numaish, old Sukkur.

According to a statement issued by SRSO spokesperson here on Tuesday, the SRSO was committed and determined to safeguard children's rights.

He said that the celebration of Children Day reminds us obligations and commitments for the rights of our children.

He called upon the parents, teachers, members of civil society, volunteers, international development partners and media to play their constructive role towards promotion and protection of the rights of children.