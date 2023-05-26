UrduPoint.com

SRSO To Organize 13th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) with the support of different partners and sponsors will organize the 13th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi's Dolmen Mall from June 5th to 8th 2023.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jameel Ahmed, the exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi. These colourful and captivating products will be the work of thousands of rural women artisans from different districts of Sindh including Sukkur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur and others.

A wide mixture of Sindh's handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patch work, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewelry, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, cutwork, an exclusive range of traditional clothing in Khaddar, Organic Dye, Self Print Cotton Fabric and much more embroidered by rural women artisans of Sindh province will be exhibited.

