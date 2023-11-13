Open Menu

SRSO To Organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition From Nov 1 In Karachi's Ocean Mall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) with the support of different partners and sponsors will organize the 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi’s Ocean Mall from November 1st to 3rd 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) with the support of different partners and sponsors will organize the 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi’s Ocean Mall from November 1st to 3rd 2023.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed, the exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi.

These colourful and captivating products will be the work of thousands of rural women artisans from different districts of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Thatparkar, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur and others districts.

A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patchwork, cutwork and embroidery), basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, cutwork, an exclusive range of traditional clothing in Khaddar, Organic Dye, Self Print Cotton Fabric and much more embroidered by rural women artisans of Sindh province will be exhibited.

