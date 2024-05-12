Open Menu

SRSO To Organize 15th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition From May 15 In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) with the support of Sindh Government and its different partners will organize the 15th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi’s Dolmen Mall, Clifton from May 15th to 17th, 2024, which will be continued from 11am to 11 pm.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jameel Soomro, the exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi. These colourful and captivating products will be the work of thousands of rural women artisans of Sindh province including including Sukkur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Larkana, and others districts.

A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patch work, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewelry, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, cutwork, an exclusive range of traditional clothing in Khaddar, Organic Dye, Self Print Cotton Fabric and much more embroidered by rural women artisans of Sindh province will be exhibited.

"Sartyoon Sang" is Sindh Rural Support Organisation's Craft Enterprise Development Program, which invests in the growth and development of craft artisans especially female artisans, beyond mere collaboration.

Skill enhancement programs allow artisans to refine their craft, learn new techniques, and adapt to evolving market demands. This initiative fosters economic growth and sustainability within communities of Province Sindh Pakistan.

