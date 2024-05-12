SRSO To Organize 15th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition From May 15 In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) with the support of Sindh Government and its different partners will organize the 15th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi’s Dolmen Mall, Clifton from May 15th to 17th, 2024, which will be continued from 11am to 11 pm.
According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jameel Soomro, the exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi. These colourful and captivating products will be the work of thousands of rural women artisans of Sindh province including including Sukkur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Larkana, and others districts.
A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patch work, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewelry, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, cutwork, an exclusive range of traditional clothing in Khaddar, Organic Dye, Self Print Cotton Fabric and much more embroidered by rural women artisans of Sindh province will be exhibited.
"Sartyoon Sang" is Sindh Rural Support Organisation's Craft Enterprise Development Program, which invests in the growth and development of craft artisans especially female artisans, beyond mere collaboration.
Skill enhancement programs allow artisans to refine their craft, learn new techniques, and adapt to evolving market demands. This initiative fosters economic growth and sustainability within communities of Province Sindh Pakistan.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Buledi for comprehensive measures to address challenges faced by Nurses2 minutes ago
-
IRSA summons emergency meeting on Monday2 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to women on Mother's Day2 minutes ago
-
DC honor TMO staff for services in election2 minutes ago
-
Governor directs for resolving gas related issues of people immediately2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take strict action against profiteers2 minutes ago
-
Health Minister KP visits under-construction Kohati Hospital in City2 minutes ago
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder11 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN, world HR bodies to play role for Kashmiri detainees’ release11 minutes ago
-
Mothers honored globally on their special day11 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions on May 1511 minutes ago
-
Citizen alleges police officials of snatching Rs 50,000 at checkpoint in PS Golra limits11 minutes ago