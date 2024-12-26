SRSO to organize 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Jan 9

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) with the support of Sindh Government and its different partners will organize the 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi’s Ocean Mall, Clifton from Jan 9th to 12th, 2025, which will be continued from 11a.m. to 11p.m.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed, the exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi. These colourful and captivating products will be the work of thousands of rural women artisans of Sindh province including including Sukkur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Larkana, and others districts.

A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patch work, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewelry, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, cutwork, an exclusive range of traditional clothing in Khaddar, Organic Dye, Self Print Cotton Fabric and much more embroidered by rural women artisans of Sindh province will be exhibited.

“Sartyoon Sang” is Sindh Rural Support Organisation’s Craft Enterprise Development Program, which invests in the growth and development of craft artisans especially female artisans, beyond mere collaboration.

Skill enhancement programs allow artisans to refine their craft, learn new techniques, and adapt to evolving market demands. This initiative fosters economic growth and sustainability within communities of Province Sindh Pakistan.