SRSO To Organize 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition From Jan 9
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) with the support of Sindh Government and its different partners will organize the 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi’s Ocean Mall, Clifton from Jan 9th to 12th, 2025, which will be continued from 11a.m. to 11p.m.
According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed, the exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi. These colourful and captivating products will be the work of thousands of rural women artisans of Sindh province including including Sukkur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Larkana, and others districts.
A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patch work, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewelry, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, cutwork, an exclusive range of traditional clothing in Khaddar, Organic Dye, Self Print Cotton Fabric and much more embroidered by rural women artisans of Sindh province will be exhibited.
“Sartyoon Sang” is Sindh Rural Support Organisation’s Craft Enterprise Development Program, which invests in the growth and development of craft artisans especially female artisans, beyond mere collaboration.
Skill enhancement programs allow artisans to refine their craft, learn new techniques, and adapt to evolving market demands. This initiative fosters economic growth and sustainability within communities of Province Sindh Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three alleged dacoits held3 minutes ago
-
Organization promoting transparency, expands scope to strengthening climate governance in KP3 minutes ago
-
SRSO to organize 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Jan 93 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Demand for crunchy peanuts increases as winter peaks13 minutes ago
-
New guidelines issued for prisoners to use PCOs in Punjab13 minutes ago
-
PPP workers pay homage to Benazir on her 17th death Anniversary13 minutes ago
-
Provision of pollution-free environment top priority13 minutes ago
-
Raisani vows to stand for martyrs, across ethnic line23 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two23 minutes ago
-
Jatoi appointed new PVC of SALU Khairpur23 minutes ago
-
Arms dealer held23 minutes ago