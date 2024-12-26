Open Menu

SRSO To Organize 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition From Jan 9

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SRSO to organize 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Jan 9

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) with the support of Sindh Government and its different partners will organize the 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi’s Ocean Mall, Clifton from Jan 9th to 12th, 2025, which will be continued from 11a.m. to 11p.m.

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed, the exhibition will bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi. These colourful and captivating products will be the work of thousands of rural women artisans of Sindh province including including Sukkur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Larkana, and others districts.

A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patch work, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewelry, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, cutwork, an exclusive range of traditional clothing in Khaddar, Organic Dye, Self Print Cotton Fabric and much more embroidered by rural women artisans of Sindh province will be exhibited.

“Sartyoon Sang” is Sindh Rural Support Organisation’s Craft Enterprise Development Program, which invests in the growth and development of craft artisans especially female artisans, beyond mere collaboration.

Skill enhancement programs allow artisans to refine their craft, learn new techniques, and adapt to evolving market demands. This initiative fosters economic growth and sustainability within communities of Province Sindh Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Jewelry Sukkur Larkana Enterprise Jacobabad Shikarpur Thatta Badin Khairpur Women Market Textile Cotton From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

3 minutes ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

18 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

48 minutes ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

50 minutes ago
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

1 hour ago
 Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for December to be disbursed Frid ..

Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digi ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'

2 hours ago
 Passport counters to be established at NADRA offic ..

Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices

2 hours ago
 UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-loo ..

UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan