SRSO Trains 148 Persons Of 37 Flood Affected UCs In 5 District Of Sindh

Published January 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has achieved an important milestone of UNICEF supported project 148 (74 males and 74 females) Community Resource Persons (CRPs) of targeted flood-affected 37 Union Councils of 5 districts have been trained successfully.

In this connection, two-day training was organized for the CRPs on mental health, psychosocial support, child protection, gender-based violence and nutrition with the goal of providing integrated messages to the flood-affected communities under the project.

According to S/SRSO-UNICEF Project Manager, Naveed Ishaque, after training CRPs are playing their vital role in mobilizing communities, conducting screening of children and also conducting awareness sessions with communities in their UCs to raise awareness on child protection, nutrition, psychosocial and health needs.

It is mentioned over here that the SRSO is being implemented UNICEF supported community engagement and social mobilization for raising community awareness on health, nutrition, mental health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and Referral Mechanisms for Integrated Services project in worst flood affected 37 UCs of five districts of Sindh including Dadu, Khairpur, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Naushero Feroz. The key objective is to sensitize, raise awareness, and mobilize flood affected communities regarding child protection, nutrition and mental health and develop referral mechanism for integrated services.

Meanwhile, UNICEF team members including Rizwan Ahmed Shaikh and Sajid Ahmed Leghari visited training at different districts and observed training proceeding, conducted dialogue and facilitated as sessions as well.

