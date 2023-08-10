SRSO transfers 103 livestock among ultra poor BISP beneficiaries

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has transferred 103 livestock to the ultra-poor, BISP beneficiaries of different villages of districts Shikarpur under the National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP)- a flagship program of the Government of Pakistan, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

It aimed to assist the ultra-poor and very poor BISP families in graduating out of poverty on a sustainable basis.

It is mentioned here that All transferred animals were vaccinated and insured as well under the Animal Death Claim Policy of SRSO's Micro Health Insurance.

On the occasion, the SRSO NPGP team briefed the beneficiaries about the program, assets care, complaint referral mechanism, and death claim policy.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Khalhoro the aim of the NPGP is to assist the ultra-poor.

This will be done by simultaneously improving their overall food security, nutritional status, and resilience to climate change, he said.