SRSO's Efforts Supporting Flood-affected Communities Lauded By MPA Hallar Wassan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) MPA Hallar Manzoor Wassan visited the Sindh Rural Support Organisation's (SRSO) event in village Narao Dhoro on Tuesday, where he inspected completed and ongoing houses under the Sindh People's Housing For Flood Affectees.
The event was organized by SRSO, and CEO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro welcomed Wassan, briefing him on SRSO's programs, including SPHF and PPRP.
MPA Wassan also attended the Managerial Activist Conference, where over 450 women participated, sharing progress and success stories.
Furthermore, entrepreneur women showcased their crafts and products supported by SRSO under PPRP under the Government of Sindh.
Barrister Wassan, along with other officials, distributed Enterprise Development Fund/Interest-free Loan cheques among beneficiaries. He praised SRSO's efforts in supporting flood-affected communities and empowering rural women through community-led development initiatives.
