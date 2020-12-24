SRSP distributes compensation grants

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration in collaboration of Sarhad Rural Support Porgramme (SRSP) here Thursday distributed compensation grants and various items among the poor people of UCs Chakyatan and Bebeur.

The amount has been given after conduct of a detailed survey of both the union councils a few months ago under SRSP and was aimed to help people in starting their own business.

The team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Dir Upper Shahab Hamid also present on the occasion. They appreciated the efforts of SRSP and urged authorities to further help needy and poor in future.