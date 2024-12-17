SRSP informs district administration about progress on development projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A team of Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) here Tuesday informed Deputy Commissioner about the welfare oriented initiatives and the progress being made on various development projects.

The team was led by District Coordinator SRSP Kifayat Khattak. The team highlighted the major achievements including distribution of special livelihood packages provided employment opportunities to about 680 beneficiaries.

The initiatives included provision of goats, small poultry animals and kitchen gardening kits and steps for beneficiaries’ guidance enabling them to achieve self-reliance.

It was told that five Primary health centers were rehabilitated with modern standards of water supply and sanitation facilities leading to significant improvement in the quality of health. Sessions were also held to aware people about gender base violence, community management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) and capacity building measures.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat highly appreciated the activities carried out under the project and also forwarded suggestions for future initiatives. He said that all these developments highlight the commitment of SRSP for community development and sustainable economic stability.