SRSP Launches 2-month Training For Youth
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner, the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) has launched a two-month Youth Digital Entrepreneurship Training in the district.
As many as 30 people from local youth and Afghan refugee communities are actively participating in this training program, and are being provided with practical skills for self-sufficiency through modern digital technology.
SRSP Program Manager, Rais Khan visited the training center and met the participants.
The program enables youth to make their place in the digital world, and sessions are held three days a week.
These sessions are based on a combination of practical and theoretical education in a modern training center so that the participants are not only taught the latest technology skills but also provided with the practical knowledge required to succeed in the business world.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Rais Khan highlighted the importance of the program and said that this training course would prove to be a milestone in enhancing the professional skills of the youth, creating new employment opportunities and promoting harmony among different members of the community.
He said that such programs not only promoted economic stability but also played an important role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
