Open Menu

SRSP Launches 2-month Training For Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM

SRSP launches 2-month training for youth

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner, the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) has launched a two-month Youth Digital Entrepreneurship Training in the district.

As many as 30 people from local youth and Afghan refugee communities are actively participating in this training program, and are being provided with practical skills for self-sufficiency through modern digital technology.

SRSP Program Manager, Rais Khan visited the training center and met the participants.

The program enables youth to make their place in the digital world, and sessions are held three days a week.

These sessions are based on a combination of practical and theoretical education in a modern training center so that the participants are not only taught the latest technology skills but also provided with the practical knowledge required to succeed in the business world.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Rais Khan highlighted the importance of the program and said that this training course would prove to be a milestone in enhancing the professional skills of the youth, creating new employment opportunities and promoting harmony among different members of the community.

He said that such programs not only promoted economic stability but also played an important role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Technology Business Education From Refugee Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

2 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

11 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

11 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

11 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

11 hours ago
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

11 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

11 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

11 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

11 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

11 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan